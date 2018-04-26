NPA torch heavy equipment in Capiz

THE MILITARY’S 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) condemned the torching of a privately owned heavy equipment by members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Dumalag, Capiz last Tuesday, April 24. Eight NPA members reportedly carried out the crime, which 3ID commander Brigadier General Dinoh Dolina described as “a clear indication of economic sabotage” and “a crime of terrorism.” The rebels also purportedly fired twice at the windshield of the equipment before fleeing. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz