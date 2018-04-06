NPC begins probe on Facebook data breach

The National Privacy Commission said it has begun preliminary work for the investigation of possible improper use of Filipino Facebook users’ data by firm Cambridge Analytica.

NPC Commissioner Raymund Liboro said that they are still waiting for more information to determine whether there was violation of Philippine data privacy law.

“We assure the public that we will continue to look into this to ensure that no further harm is done against data subjects. Facebook will be asked to shed more light on the matter and explain further its privacy policies and practices. We will involve the public in these discussions,” Mr Liboro said in a statement.

“That’s what we’re looking at. We’re looking at whether the terms of service and use are clear to you users. Because they might say, it’s social media, and you agreed to their terms,” Mr Liboro told reporters on the sidelines of a press conference. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo