NPC summons Grab PHL over Uber deal

By Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo,

Reporter

THE National Privacy Commission (NPC) has summoned ride-sharing company Grab Philippines (MyTAXI.PH, Inc.) to a meeting next week regarding its acquisition of Uber’s Southeast Asian operations.

NPC Commissioner Raymund E. Liboro said in a statement they asked Grab to “enlighten” the privacy watchdog on the transaction, particularly regarding the processing of the data of its Filipino drivers and users, and actions it will take to protect the data.

“As the biggest TNV [transport network vehicle] provider in the Philippines after the exit of Uber, we want Grab to demonstrate that they could ‘walk the talk’ when it comes to protecting personal data and upholding the data privacy rights of its drivers and users,” Mr. Liboro said in a statement.

Mr. Liboro said Grab Philippines, through counsel John Paul Nabua, assured the NPC of the company’s continued cooperation and compliance with Philippine data privacy and protection laws.

“Grab also declared to the Commission that there will be no sharing of any user data between Uber and Grab. Uber users and drivers will be required to register anew with Grab to allow them to use the Grab TNV (transport network vehicle) platform,” he said.

Uber announced on Monday that it was selling its Southeast Asian businesses, ride-sharing and food delivery, to Singapore-based rival Grab. The transaction gives Uber a 27.5% stake in Grab and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi a seat on the Grab.

Mr. Liboro added the sale does not affect the NPC’s ongoing investigation into past Uber data breaches involving Filipino users. “This investigation is continuing and a report would be out soon,” he said.

Last December, Uber Philippines confirmed to the NPC that personal data of its Filipino customers and drivers were exposed in a massive data breach involving its parent company Uber Technologies, Inc.

Uber submitted a letter to the NPC, admitting that personal information of Filipinos were included in the October 2016 data breach involving 57 million users and around 600,000 drivers around the world.

NPC then reminded Uber that the concealment of a data breach has serious consequences under the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

UBER EMPLOYEES

In a statement, Grab said it will “find roles” for Uber employees and contract staff following the upcoming integration of operations.

Uber is in the process of transitioning its services to the Grab platform by April 8.

“We understand it’s been an emotional and trying day for Uber’s employees in Southeast Asia. On the part of Grab, we are committed to try to find roles for over 500 Uber employees. In addition, we will find roles for their contract staff. We will be having conversations with all +500 employees on how they would fit into Grab. In the meantime, all Uber employees are on paid leave,” the Singapore-based company said.

Grab Philippines, however, disclose how many Uber employees and staff in the Philippines would be affected. A representative for Uber Philippines was also contacted for comment.

NO FARE HIKE

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Tuesday said Grab cannot increase fares without going through the process.

“They cannot [increase fares] as we have hearings for fare increase,” Board Member Aileen Lourdes A. Lizada said in a text message.

A hearing is set on April 3 for fare increase petitions earlier filed by Grab and Uber.