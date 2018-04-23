NTC to require daily notice of prepaid ‘load’ balances

THE National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said it will require mobile phone companies to notify customers daily of their prepaid balances.

They will also be told to allow a 30-day period for subscribers to come forward with complaints about unauthorized deductions.

Deputy Commissioner Edgardo V. Cabarios said the NTC is drafting a memorandum circular outlining these requirements.

“The subscriber must receive the notice of remaining balance every day… This will also give telcos the right to consider all load balances as legitimate after 30 days,” he said at a Senate hearing on unauthorized deductions from prepaid balances, or the so-called “nakaw load” incidents.

Mr. Cabarios added that another planned measure is for telecommunication companies to install a two-step confirmation process for mobile subscribers to “opt in” for third-party value-added services (VAS).

He said the draft memorandum circular addressing consumer complaints regarding “nakaw load” may be issued by June or July pending consultations with the industry and consumer groups.

The legislative inquiry was prompted by complaints of unauthorized deductions allegedly by VAS providers, who are accused of enrolling many subscribers without their consent.

At the hearing, officials from Smart Communications, Inc. and Globe Telecom, Inc. said they are planning to install notification systems in line with the draft measures proposed by NTC.

Globe Senior Vice-President for Corporate Communications Ma. Yolanda Crisanto said the mobile network will roll out Load Watch, which will alert subscribers to deductions made by VAS providers.

“That is just an enhancement of our existing Load Watch. And this is something we are hoping … to have it effected by December or the fourth quarter of the year,” she said.

PLDT-Smart Public Affairs Head Ramon R. Isberto said the group is considering an additional feature allowing free verification of prepaid balances.

“We could add a feature to the service where a customer can ask for a daily update at the time of his choosing. That is something we have to take a look at technically but that it will enhance that particular feature,” he said.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.