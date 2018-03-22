NYC tells youth: Drop your FOMO and #Connect2Earth

“LET’S SET aside our fear of missing out (FOMO) for an hour for Earth Hour.” This was the call made by outgoing National Youth Commission (NYC) Chairperson Cariza Y. Seguerra as the country prepares to join the annual Earth Hour on March 24. “Aside from switching off our lights, we enjoin our young people, especially millennials, to disconnect from their mobile devices and instead connect with the planet (#Connect2Earth), and for an hour, dedicate the symbolic switch-off to commit to live a climate-smart lifestyle,” said Mr. Seguerra in a statement released on Tuesday.

SMALL STEPS

Assistant Secretary Paul Anthony M. Pangilinan, chair of NYC’s committee on environment, said each person can adopt small lifestyle changes that would contribute to a more sustainable environment. “We encourage young Filipinos to take up the cudgels in the fight against the effects of climate change and contribute tangible actions for the planet. These actions can be as simple as using a tabo (dipper) when taking a bath or bringing your own tumbler or grocery bag,” Mr. Pangilinan said. This year’s Earth Hour theme, #Connect2Earth, focuses on a strengthened awareness on biodiversity and climate action. The main event in the Philippines will be held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines main grounds in Pasay City from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m on Saturday.

>> See full story on https://t.co/037rlVZ58k