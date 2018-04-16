OFW allegedly forced by Saudi employer to drink household bleach in ‘serious but stable’ condition — DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is coordinating with authorities in Saudi Arabia following the hospitalization of a Filipino household service worker who was allegedly forced to drink household bleach by her employer.

In a statement issued Monday, April 16, the Philippine Consulate in Jeddah said Agnes Mancilla remained in serious but stable condition at the King Fahad Central Hospital in Jizan, Saudi Arabia.

“We would like to assure our kababayans that we are working closely with authorities in Jizan to make sure that justice will be given to Agnes Mancilla,” Consul General Edgar Badajos said. — Camille A. Aguinaldo