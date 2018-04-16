Oil firms to hike fuel prices on Tuesday

After last week’s price cut, oil companies this week will raise the prices of petroleum products to reflect the movement of prices in the international market.

Gasoline prices will rise by P0.35 per liter, diesel by P0.55 per liter and kerosene by P0.80 per liter.

For most oil companies, price adjustment will take place at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17.

This week’s increase follows last week’s price cut for both gasoline and diesel, at P0.40 and P0.30, respectively. Kerosene prices were unchanged last week. — Victor V. Saulon