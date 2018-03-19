Oil firms to raise diesel prices, keep gasoline unchanged

OIL PRICE movements will be mixed this week, with gasoline staying unchanged while diesel and kerosene set to move in different directions.

Diesel will be up by P0.40 per liter while kerosene will be down by P0.55 per liter, oil companies that sent their advisories on Monday afternoon said. The price changes reflect the movements in the international petroleum market.

For most companies, the price adjustments will be implemented at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20.

Last week, the prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene were cut by P0.35, P0.55 and P1.25, respectively. — Victor V. Saulon