One-week gun ban during Dinagyang Festival

THE PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) will impose a week-long gun ban to ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration of the annual Dinagyang Festival. PNP Director-General Ronald M. dela Rosa approved the Iloilo City Government’s request for a gun ban. From Jan. 23 to 29, the suspension of PTCFOR (permit to carry firearms outside of residence) will be enforced except for law enforcers on duty and in uniform. But Superintendent Gilbert T. Gorero clarified that the suspension of PTCFOR only covers Iloilo City. The highlights of the city’s grandest festival are on Jan. 27 for the Kasadyahan Regional Festivals Competition and on Jan. 28 for the Ati Tribe Competition. Mr. Gorero said there will be enough augmentation from the regional police as well as the army in line with their goal of achieving zero incidence. “Security preparations are already in place. We are just holding small meetings to realign the policies and guidelines as to the national law,” he said. The regional police also coordinates with hotel owners, security guards, security officers, and volunteer groups. A signal jam on Jan. 27 and 28 is also being proposed. The National Telecommunications Commission has yet to respond to the request. Last year, a two-day signal jam was imposed until 2 p.m. during the festival highlights. — Louine Hope U. Conserva