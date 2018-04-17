Opposition group urges SC to ‘resist Duterte’s tyranny’

Government opposition group Movement Against Tyranny (MAT) urged the Supreme Court (SC) to “not allow themselves to be instruments of Duterte’s tyranny,” according a statement released on Tuesday, April 17.

“The Quo Warranto petition filed by the Duterte regime through Solicitor-General Jose C. Calida is a blatant shortcut that tramples upon the Constitution. It should have been dismissed outright by the Court,” the statement read.

MAT was referring to the petition asking the Supreme Court to void Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno’s appointment for not submitting completely her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) as a requirement. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio