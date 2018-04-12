Ortigas allots P6.3 billion to build new Greenhills shopping mall

By Krista A.M. Montealegre,

National Correspondent

PROPERTY DEVELOPER Ortigas & Co. is shelling out P6.3 billion to develop a new regional mall that will transform the Greenhills estate in San Juan City into the “ultimate shopping destination” in Metro Manila.

In a briefing on Wednesday, Ortigas President Jaime E. Ysmael assured that Greenhills will continue to host so-called privilege stores or tiangge to support local entrepreneurs even as the property embarks on a massive upgrade.

“We would like to sustain the Greenhills promise or the reality where we actually serve as an incubator for (micro, small and medium enterprises) in the form of the tiangge,” Mr. Ysmael said.

Some 2,000 privilege stores will find their place in the new mall alongside more than 150 global lifestyle brands, and 140 renowned restaurants and new food concepts, Ortigas Malls General Manager Renee C. Bacani said.

Greenhills will ensure that its tenants will comply with the applicable laws, including intellectual property rights, as stated in their lease contract. There have been instances of violations, Mr. Ysmael said, prompting the mall operator to slap them with penalties.

Retaining the tried and tested concepts that made Greenhills a household name will lead to an even broader customer base and increased foot traffic as Ortigas revitalizes the mall, Mr. Ysmael said.

“As we transition to a new mall, part of that will include a refresh of the current offering. It is also inevitable because things change and in three years, I’m sure there will be trends that will result in a change of merchandise mix,” Mr. Ysmael said.

Ortigas broke ground on the new integrated shopping center on Wednesday, signifying the company’s commitment “to reinvent and build for the future,” Ortigas Malls General Manager Renee C. Bacani said.

The seven-floor development will have a gross floor area (GFA) of over 100,000 square meters and three basement levels for parking providing 1,300 slots.

Food will be another anchor, as Greenhills’ new mall is set to open with more restaurants, novel food concepts, a budget-friendly food court, and an upscale food hall. It will also have four prestige and two regular cinemas to complement the existing ones in Promenade.

Likewise, Greenhills is also positioning the mall to become a wellness hub by introducing more open spaces, as well as hosting clinics and gyms to serve future Greenhills residents and shoppers.

The mall is the second development to be unveiled as part of the P60-billion Greenhills upgrade that started with the launch of residential tower Connor last year.

The new shopping mall is expected to open in 2021. Upon completion, the Greenhills redevelopment will more than double its GFA to 1 million square meters.