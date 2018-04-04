‘Outdated’ rules produced Facebook habal-habal groups

A TRANSPORT advocacy group has pointed to the proliferation of privately organized motorcycle ride-sharing groups, which are not authorized by law, as an indication of “outdated” regulations.

Lawyer Antonio GM La Viña, a former Ateneo School of Government dean, said his group, Transport Watch, has noted that such groups are booking motorcycle rides using Facebook as a platform.

“We’re aiming for legislative advocacy, because the laws are outdated,” Mr. La Viña told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference. “The Transportation law only allows cars to be carriers [for ride-sharing].”

Motorcycle taxis are a common transport option in rural areas because motorcycles are the cheapest motor vehicle to acquire. They are commonly known as habal-habal, and their appearance in Metro Manila suggests commuters and motorcycle drivers are coming up with solutions independently to the worsening road congestion problem.

George Royeca, a transport advocate, said the lack of reliable public transport has made commuters resort to habal-habal organization via Facebook.

Angkas, a ride-sharing app for motorcycles, was in operation but the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Makati City government shut it down.

One Facebook group, SAKAY AT PADALA 24/7, has 108,404 members. Motorcycle owners and riders negotiate destinations and fees through the group, after which, conversations regarding bookings are deleted.

“Because of technology, a lot of unregulated habal-habal drivers go to Facebook for rides… Facebook is the biggest TNC,” Mr. Royeca said in the news conference. He added that they want the government may have to consider regulating Facebook ride-share transactions due to safety concerns.

Department of Transportation (DoTr) Assistant Secretary for Commuter Affairs Elvira Medina said the department is working closely with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to resolve any concerns about the underground services.

Sought for comment, LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lourdes A. Lizada said: “We welcome the third parties who expressed concern… We will be requiring the assistance of Transport Watch to provide the links to these groups so we may… prepare our formal request.” — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo