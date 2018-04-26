P300B infra ‘development menu’ for Davao City launched

THE DAVAO City government, together with the Japan International Cooperating Agency (JICA) has bared an infrastructure “development menu” worth P300-billion that can be implemented in the next 30 years. The Davao City Infrastructure Development Plan and Capacity Building project for the Infrastructure Modernization for Davao or IM4Davao 2045, launched April 25, will serve as a guide for investors and funding agencies. The priority projects contained in the plan include highway network, public transport; wastewater, solid waste, and environmental management; and planning and implementation capacity. Mid-term projects (2023-2030) include the extension of the Diversion Road to Toril; construction of the Davao Riverside Boulevard; and construction of secondary roads. Long-term projects (2031-2045) include the construction of the Buhangin-Bunawan Bypass Road; construction of Talomo-Calinan Bypass Road; and construction of more secondary roads. Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, in a statement, said, “With these plans crafted in consultation with Davaoeños from all walks of life, we are confident that the implementation of these plans will lead to a more sustainable, progressive, environmentally-friendly Davao City by 2045.” — Mindanao Bureau