Pagbilao LGU withdraws cease and desist order against Aboitiz unit

The municipality of Pagbilao in Quezon province revoked the cease and desist order it issued against Pagbilao Energy Corp. (PEC), resulting in the dismissal of the case between the Aboitiz Power Corp. unit and the town officials.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, AboitizPower said it had been informed by its unit about the move by the Pagbilao local government to revoke its order and the dismissal of the case.

“PEC is working with the Municipality of Pagbilao for the issuance of its business permit, and also on the few remaining steps necessary before the start of the PEC plant’s commercial operations,” AboitizPower said on Wednesday. — Victor V. Saulon