Palace announces PCSO chair resignation, retired general’s BCDA appointment

Malacañang on Friday, Jan. 12, announced the resignation of Jose Jorge E. Corpuz as chairman of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

“This is to announce that Mr. Jose Jorge Elizalde Corpuz has resigned as Chairman and Member, Board of Directors, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office due to health reasons,” Presidential Spokesperson Herminio Harry L. Roque, Jr. said in a statement.

The spokesperson clarified as well that Mr. Corpuz “is not the person whom the President said he will fire for corruption.”

Mr. Corpus is a former police director, and he was appointed to PCSO in 2016 by President Rodrigo R. Duterte to take over the position of Erineo S. Maliksi who was charged with graft, breach of ethical conduct, and violation of the government procurement act.

On the same day, the Palace also announced the appointment of retired Lt. Gen. Glorioso V. Miranda to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Mr. Miranda, a former vice chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), is another retired military official that Mr. Duterte has appointed to the government.

The President signed Mr. Miranda’s appointment paper on Jan. 9.

He will be serving the unexpired term of office of Serafin U. Salvador, Jr. that began on July 1, 2017 and will end on June 30, 2018. — Arjay L. Balimbin