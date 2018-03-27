Palace: Classes, government work suspended tomorrow noon

Work in government offices including government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCC) and local government units (LGUs), as well as classes in all public schools, state universities and colleges will be suspended on Wednesday, March 28, starting at 12 o’clock noon.

The Palace made this announcement in Memorandum Circular no. 43 issued by the Office of the President and signed by Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea on Tuesday, March 27.

The purpose of the said work suspension, according to the memorandum, is to “enable government workers to prepare for their observance of Holy Thursday and Good Friday.”

“However, those government agencies whose functions involve law enforcement, response actions to disasters and calamities and/or performance of other vital services shall make available standby services or arrangements to meet any contingencies.”

Mr. Medialdea said “the suspension of work in other branches of government and independent bodies, as well as in private companies and offices is left to the sound discretion of their respective administrators.” — Arjay L. Balinbin