Palace orders DoLE to submit report on companies violating rules on contractual hiring

Malacañang has ordered the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) to submit its “comprehensive report” on the implementation of Department Orders 174 and 183, which spelled out the rights of both employers and workers in a contractual hiring arrangement, and a list of companies engaged or suspected to be engaged in labor-only contracting.

“The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) Secretary is hereby directed to submit to the Office of the President within thirty (30) days from issuance hereof, a comprehensive report on the implementation of DOLE Department Order Nos. 174 and 183 (s. 2017), including violations thereof, and a list of companies engaged and/or suspected to be engaged in labor-only contracting,” the memorandum from the President stated, which was issued April 17. — Camille A. Aguinaldo