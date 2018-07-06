Palace directs ERC to suspend commissioners

By Charmaine A. Tadalan

MALACAÑANG has ordered the suspension for three months of commissioners of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) over the unauthorized use of bill deposits.

Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea, in a letter dated July 6, directed ERC Chief Agnes Vicenta S. Torres-Devanadera to implement the Ombudsman’s June 17 decision.

According to the decision, commissioners Alfredo S. Non, Gloria Victoria C. Yap-Taruc, Josefina Patricia M. Asirit and Geronimo D. Sta. Ana have been found guilty of simple neglect of duty.

The commissioners in December 2017 were charged by the National Association of Electricity Consumers For Reforms, Inc. (NASECORE) for grave misconduct.

The case stemmed from the alleged unauthorized use by Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) of bill deposits and unjust fixing of interest rates.

NASECORE said from 1996 to 2016 Meralco used the bill deposits for its operations instead of keeping it in separate escrow accounts as guarantee in the payment of bills.

NASECORE also argued the commissioners should face charges for syndicated estafa and misappropriation of funds, but the Ombudsman found insufficient support on this.

The four commissioners were previously suspended for one year in connection with the delay in the competitive selection process (CSP) in power supply agreements (PSA).