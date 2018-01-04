Palace issues memo on foreign travels

MALACAÑANG ISSUED on Wednesday, Jan. 3, a memorandum that outlines measures on government officials’ foreign travels.

The memorandum, also dated that day, is addressed to all department secretaries, heads of agencies, government-owned and/or- controlled corporations (GOCCs) and government financial institutions (GFIs), and was issued to “ensure compliance with the pronouncements of President Rodrigo R. Duterte against extravagant and lavish travels abroad.”

The memorandum said an official foreign travel will only be allowed “if the purpose of the trip is strictly within the mandate of the requesting government official or personnel, the projected expenses for the trip are not excessive, and the trip is expected to bring substantial benefit to the country.”

All government officials are also required to secure a travel authorization from their respective agencies along with duly accomplished leave forms.

All authorized agencies that approve travels abroad will have to submit to the Office of the President, at the end of every quarter, a list of all travel authorities they have issued.

The memorandum also stated that “failure to comply (with) the directives may result in the filing of administrative actions for misconduct, insubordination and other related offenses under the Civil Service Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service and/or relevant laws, rules and regulations, against the traveling officials as well as the official who unduly endorsed or approved their travel authorizations or who failed to submit the list required.” — Arjay L. Balinbin