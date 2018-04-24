Palace names new SEC Commissioner

MALACAÑANG on Monday said it has appointed Javey Paul D. Francisco as commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mr. Francisco, who has been director of the SEC Davao Extension Office since July 2007, is taking over the post vacated by Blas James G. Viterbo who resigned on Feb. 1 for health reasons.

Mr. Francisco has worked at the SEC for 17 years. He began as Securities Counsel II at the SEC Davao Extension Office in 2001, and promoted to Securities Counsel III in 2005. He was officer-in-charge at the Davao office from 2005 to 2007, before being officially appointed to the post.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte, who served seven terms as mayor of Davao City, signed Mr. Francisco’s appointment papers on April 18.

Mr. Francisco earned his AB Philosophy and Bachelor of Law degrees from Ateneo de Davao University. He also secured a Master of Management degree from University of the Philippines. — ALB