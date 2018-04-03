Palace says overall rice supply adequate despite low NFA stocks

MALACAÑANG on Tuesday said reports that the National Food Authority (NFA) has run out of low-cost rice stocks is no cause for concern, noting that the overall rice supply, including those held by commercial traders, remains adequate.

“We all know that NFA stocks are low, but the overall rice supply is more than sufficient with plenty to spare. No need to panic,” Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters by phone at the Palace, an Assistant Secretary from the Office of the Cabinet Secretary, Jonas George S. Soriano, said the low NFA inventories were behind the NFA Council special meeting with President Rodrigo R. Duterte on March 19, but added that NFA rice, which is sold at subsidized prices or released to stabilize prices in calamity areas, makes up a small part of rice in circulation.

“We have a lot of rice in the Philippines. NFA is only a small portion, 4-5% of the (total). Still, NFA rice is supposed to be used as a buffer stock during calamities so its inventories should not fall,” Mr. Soriano said.

In a statement, Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” A. Aquino said he expects “surge in the price of rice.”

He also called for the resignation of top NFA officials “for their incompetence that led to the total depletion of its rice reserve… forcing Filipino families to settle for costly rice in the market.”

Mr. Guevarra said that “an unusual rise in price despite more than adequate supplies could only be the result of manipulation.”

“The government will monitor rice traders very closely,” he said.

The next move, according to Mr. Soriano, is for the NFA management to start the procurement and importation of 250,000 metric tons of rice as discussed in the previous meeting of the NFA Council.

“The President said, even we have the assurance that there’s rice supply in the Philippines, better to have more than fall short,” Mr. Soriano said.

Senator Mary Grace Natividad S. Poe-Llamanzares added that she is “calling for the resignation of NFA Administrator Jason (Laureano Y.) Aquino.”

“If there is indeed a zero percent buffer of rice, this is an indication of the inefficiency of his leadership,” she said in a statement.

Ms. Poe added that “NFA Administrator Aquino should be replaced by somebody who has the capability and track record to efficiently run the agency. This is the first time that we experienced this and we cannot afford to repeat this scenario.”

In his statement on March 22, NFA Council Chairperson Leoncio B. Evasco reported that the NFA Council is seeking a special audit of NFA’s procurement and distribution operations.

The audit, according to Mr. Evasco, “shall be administered by the Commission on Audit so as to assess the current NFA operations to determine points for improvement and streamline bottlenecks in the agency’s procurement and distribution processes with the end goal to make NFA cost-effective and operationally efficient.”

He said that the NFA Council “is keen to ensure continued supply of affordable rice for the Filipino people while working hand in hand with other departments.” — Arjay L. Balinbin