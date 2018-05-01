Palawan gov’t commends POEA officer for OFW rescue in Riyadh

THE PALAWAN provincial government has commended a labor officer for his efforts in rescuing an abused overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Senior officer Jonathan A. Gerodias of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) Palawan office is credited by Palawan Governor Jose C. Alvarez for the rescue of OFW Jackilyn Berba. Ms. Berba first sought help from Mr. Alvarez, who then tapped the local POEA office. Ms. Berba’s employer, Forever Manpower Services Inc., prohibited her from returning home to the Philippines. Mr. Alvarez sent a letter to Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III praising Mr. Gerodias’ role in the rescue mission. — Gillian M. Cortez