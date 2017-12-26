Paolo Duterte resigns as Davao City vice-mayor

By Arjay L. Balinbin

PRESIDENTIAL SON Paolo “Pulong” Z. Duterte resigned on Monday, Dec. 25, as vice-mayor of Davao City.

In his prepared speech before a special session by Davao’s City Council on Christmas Day, as later distributed to the media, Mr. Duterte said he was tendering his resignation “effective Dec. 25,” citing the controversy over the P6.4-billion worth of shabu smuggled from China to which, as he noted, he is being linked.

He also cited marital troubles and his recent “squabble” on social media with daughter Isabelle.

“There are recent unfortunate events in my life that are closely tied to my failed first marriage. These, among others, include the maligning of my reputation in the recent namedropping incident in the Bureau of Customs smuggling case and the very public squabble with my daughter,” Mr. Duterte said, adding, “the other person in this failed relationship is incorrigible and cannot be controlled. And I take responsibility for all that has happened as a result of a wrong decision to marry at a very young age.”

“When I was growing up, my parents never failed to remind me of the value of the time-honored principle of delicadeza, and this is one of those instances in my life that I need to protect my honor and that of my children,” Mr. Duterte also said.

Last November, the Office of the Ombudsman said it has formed a panel that would investigate the alleged P6.4-billion shabu shipment.

Opposition Senator Antonio F. Trillanes IV had earlier linked the younger Mr. Duterte and his brother-in-law, Manases “Mans” R. Carpio — husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio — to the so-called Davao Group, allegedly behind the smuggling of illegal drugs. Both Messrs. Duterte and Carpio denied the allegations against them in their appearance before a Senate inquiry last September.

“I am grateful to all Dabawenyos for your support to my office and I look forward to the day that I will be able to serve our country again,” Mr. Duterte also said in his remarks before the city council.

In her interview with DXRA “Radyo ni Juan”-Davao, Ms. Carpio said she and President Rodrigo R. Duterte knew her brother’s intention to resign.

Sought for comment on her brother’s sudden resignation, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte said in a chance interview with DXRA “Radyo ni Juan”-Davao: “Alam ko na na magresign siya (I was aware he would resign).”

“Whatever makes him happy sa iyahang personal na kabuhi (in his personal life), duna man sya’y statement and klaro man sa iyahang statement ang iyahang rason (he has a statement, and his reasons are clear). Nakasabot ko (I understand) where he’s coming from.”