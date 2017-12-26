Parts of Cavitex upgrade to be completed in third quarter 2018

THE CONSTRUCTION of new lanes on the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) as well as a southbound flyover along the carriageway are set for completion in the second half of next year, a company official said.

“Lane expansion and Pacific Drive flyover will be finished within the third quarter of 2018,” said Luigi L. Bautista, president of MPCALA Holdings, Inc., in a text message.

The lane expansion and the improvement of the surface of Pacific Drive, the small stretch from R1 to Macapagal Ave., are among the upgrades planned for Cavitex.

Mr. Bautista previously said during morning and evening peak hours, motorists encounter a long queue on the expressway, particularly near the Parañaque toll plaza.

Rodrigo E. Franco, president of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), previously said the company was spending P3.7 billion this year for the improvement of services along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEx), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx) and Cavitex. Close to P1 billion had been allocated for Cavitex.

Mr. Bautista said about 140,000 transactions pass through Cavitex each day, up from the 90,000 recorded when the company took over the operations and maintenance through a government concession.

Once the Cavitex upgrades are completed, an increase in toll fees will be implemented as part of the investment plan. The increase is subject to approval by the Toll Regulatory Board.

MPCALA Holdings and MPTC are units of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which is one of three Philippine subsidiaries of Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being PLDT, Inc. and Philex Mining Corp.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., maintains an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo