PayMaya expands Robinsons partnership

PAYMAYA Philippines, Inc. has expanded its collaboration with Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.

In a statement, the digital payments arm of PLDT, Inc.’s Voyager Innovations said PayMaya QR will now be available as a mode of payment at more shops under Robinsons Retail.

These include Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Appliances, Robinsons Builders, True Value, True Home, Handyman, Toys ‘R’ Us, Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Burton Menswear, Miss Selfridge, Warehouse, G2000, Daiso Japan, Southstar Drug, and The Generics Pharmacy.

Ministop last November deployed Paymaya QR at its branch in Robinsons Galleria.

“As we step up our efforts toward realizing our vision for financial inclusion, we count Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. and all its affiliate brands as key partners and enablers in revolutionizing the way Filipinos pay through PayMaya QR. More and more, brands and enterprises are adopting mobile payments in their stores, and we are glad that our partner brands at Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. are leading the way in bringing these innovations into the mainstream,” Manuel V. Pangilinan, PLDT chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement.

Last year, PayMaya partnered with Facebook to allow PayMaya customers to send money and pay bills on Facebook Messenger.

