Payment systems for SMC, MPIC toll roads integrated by April

INTEROPERABILITY of payment systems in use at expressways operated by San Miguel Corp. (SMC) and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) will be achieved by the end of April, a regulator said.

Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) Executive Director Abraham P. Sales said that tests are being performed in the South Luzon Expressway (SLEx) and Skyway to make the EasyTrip radio frequency identification (RFID) system, used in Metro Pacific-operated expressways, interoperable with SMC-operated expressways.

According to reports, Autosweep RFIDs can now be used for the North Luzon Expressway (NLEx), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx), and the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex). EasyTrip RFIDs however are not yet compatible for use in SMC-operated expressways such as South Luzon Expressway (SLEx) and the Skyway.

“What I understand is towards the end of April. That is the commitment made by San Miguel (Corp.) (SMC),” Mr. Sales said during a briefing on Easter preparations by the Department of Transportation and Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.

The government and 17 companies operating 13 expressways in Luzon signed in September an agreement for toll interoperability and interconnection of payment systems.

MPTC extends assistance operations

Separately, MPTC said it will be expanding its assistance operations to motorists to other holidays. The tollways arm of MPIC is expanding the coverage of its annual motorist assistance program to include not only Easter, All Saints’ Day (Undas), and the Christmas holidays, but also long weekends such as Araw ng Kagitingan (April 7-9), National Heroes’ Day (Aug. 25-27), and Bonifacio Day (Nov. 30-Dec. 2).

The company will also render 24-hour towing services for Class 1 vehicles for the holidays indicated, instead of the usual 12 hours.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based FirstPacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

