PBB’s new purified water brand boasts BPA-free bottles

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

A NEW brand of bottled drinking water has been introduced in the country, boasting of its production facility at the foot of Mount Banahaw in San Pablo, Laguna.

Banahaw Spring Purified Water, a product of Filipino-owned company Philippine Bottling Beverage (PBB), is touted as a “better” alternative to already existing bottled water products.

“Our production facility, located at the foot of Mount Banahaw in San Pablo, Laguna, is at par with world standards, fully automated and requires minimal human intervention, preserving only the essential natural qualities of the water from the mountain,” Thor Jourdan Mutuc, business development manager at PBB, said during the brand’s official launch on April 16 at the Manila House Private Club at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Mr. Mutuc noted Banahaw Spring Purified Water is a product of three years of research and testing before being released to the market.

PBB also made sure that the bottles of Banahaw Spring Purified Water are designed according to its “pure and fresh” specifications. It is free of the cancer-causing Bisphenol A (BPA) and uses less plastic to reduce carbon footprint in every bottle.

The bottles also boast of grip technology for easy to access for those on the go.

Banahaw Spring Purified Water is available in 350-ml, 500-ml, and one-liter bottles.

Philippine Bottling and Beverage Manufacturing Corp. is a 100% Filipino-owned company whose business involves manufacturing, private labeling and tolling, as well as marketing, warehousing and delivery of bottled products.