PCCI backs phased closure of Boracay

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) called on the government to address the concerns of business stakeholders before shutting down Boracay, and proposed a phased closure in order not to unduly disrupt the economy.

In a statement Tuesday, the industry association, which represents about 35,000 members, said the total closure will be “detrimental to the local economy of Boracay and the entire Philippine tourism industry.”

“PCCI appeals that those who are compliant should not be punished and suffer the same fate as those who have short-circuited the environmental laws,” the group added.

The shutdown of Boracay takes effect on April 26.

“While shutting down the island for at least six months appears to be the most practical option to urgently solve its current issues, we believe that it will create unnecessary disruption in many legitimate and law-abiding micro and small businesses and job losses for thousands of local residents of Boracay,” PCCI President Ma. Alegria Sibal-Limjoco said in the statement.

The group instead proposed that the government instead, close down the three major access points to Boracay, one at a time, “to gradually restore the island in phases.”

The island has three entry points: the Cagban jetty port; Punta Bunga near Shangri-La Resort at Punta Bunga; and the side of the island facing the Sibuyan Sea near Lapuz-Lapuz Beach.

“A three-phase closure of the island is the best win-win solution to minimize the impact to the economic well-being of the various stakeholders,” PCCI Director for Tourism Samie C. Lim said in the statement.

The group expressed confidence that President Rodrigo Duterte “will do what is right for the our country’s tourism industry.” — Janina C. Lim