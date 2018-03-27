PCCI calls for government to reconsider plan to shut down Boracay

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has called on the government to hear out stakeholders before finalizing its shutdown on Boracay establishments.

In a Tuesday statement, the largest umbrella group of businesses with about 35,000 members, said the total closure will be “detrimental to the local economy of Boracay and the entire Philippine tourism industry.”

“PCCI appeals that those who are compliant should not be punished and suffer the same fate as those who have short-circuited the environmental laws,” the group added. — Janina C. Lim