PCCI calls for phased closures on Boracay, warns of GDP impact

A MAJOR industry lobby group has called for more dialogue to resolve the Boracay environmental crisis, including the adoption of a policy of phased closures for establishments on the resort island found to have violated the law.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), in a statement, said it “fully supports” the government as it demonstrates the “political will” to clean up Boracay, which it called necessary to ensure the “long-term sustainability” of the tourism industry.

“However, PCCI is concerned about the government’s plan to shut down the island for one year as this will negatively impact on the country’s economy,” it said.

It estimated the tourism industry in 2017 to be the third-largest contributor to GDP, with “20% of the total income generated by the industry” accounted for by Boracay.

Citing Department of Tourism (DoT) data, it said Boracay visitor arrivals numbered over 2 million in 2017, including domestic tourists, up 16%. The island’s tourism industry supports 17,737 jobs directly and attracts P56 billion in tourist spending.

The PCCI cited the disruptive impact of a full closure as Boracay is heavily marketed overseas.

PCCI Director for Tourism Samie Lim was quoted as saying: “There should not be a complete shutdown of the island.” proposing instead to “close one station at a time” for rehabilitation. “Phasing is important so we are able to protect the interest of all parties concerned, especially the local residents whose income are dependent on Boracay’s economic activity.”

The districts of Boracay along the main beach are known as “stations.”

In the statement, PCCI President Ma. Alegria Sibal-Limjoco called on Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo, Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu, and Local Government Secretary Eduardo M. Año, to discuss the planned rehabilitation of the island because it will affect a lot of local livelihoods and jobs.

“PCCI believes that the situation in Boracay is a wake-up call for the government and private sector on the need to work together to ensure that our islands and tourist destinations are protected and sustained through comprehensive master planning that enables the right balance between economic growth and environmental preservation,” it said in the statement.

“PCCI is willing to spearhead and facilitate a dialogue between the local government of Malay, national government agencies, private sector and civil to support our agenda for the inclusive business,” Ms. Limjoco added.