PCYAA Season 5 unfurls on Jan. 14 at Flying V Arena

Games on Jan. 14

(Flying V Arena)

11 a.m. – Grace Christian College vs. Jubilee Christian Academy (Boys Juniors)

12:30 p.m. – Uno High School vs. Jubilee Christian Academy (Girls High School)

2 p.m. – Uno High School vs. Makati Gospel Church-New Life Christian Academy (Boys Juniors)

3:30 p.m. – Saint Stephen’s High School vs. Saint Jude Catholic School (Boys Juniors)

5 p.m. – Philippine Cultural College vs. Pace Academy

THE Philippine Ching Yuen Athletic Association (PCYAA) returns on Jan. 14, Sunday, at the Filoil Flying V Arena and opens hostilities with a five-game schedule in basketball.

Four matches in the 19-under division and one in the girls high school category will kick off the fifth season of the PCYAA.

Title contenders Grace Christian College and Jubilee Christian Academy meet in the boys juniors division competitions at 11 a.m. followed by the match between reigning three-time champion Uno High School and Jubilee Christian Academy, two teams which slugged it out in the 2016 and 2017 finale of the girls high school division.

Uno High School and Jubilee Christian will square off at 12:30 p.m.

The Lady Uneans have not lost since the tournament’s inception in 2015 and carry a 31-game winning streak heading to this new year, but Jubilee Christian is out to spoil that big run.

Three more matches are also in store in the boys juniors division as Uno High School tests the mettle of rebuilding defending champion Makati Gospel Church-New Life Christian Academy at 2 p.m.

St. Stephen High School, the league’s newcomer, takes the floor at 3:30 p.m. against St. Jude Catholic School, winner of the 2015 and 2016 staging.

In the main game, Philippine Cultural College and Pace Academy slug it out at 5 p.m.

The PCYAA is composed of nine Chinese-Filipino schools in Metro Manila — Grace Christian College, Jubilee Christian Academy, Makati Gospel Church-NLCA, Pace Academy, Philippine Cultural College, Saint Jude Catholic School, Saint Peter the Apostle School, Saint Stephen’s High School, and Uno High School.

“This is the first time that the PCYAA will be playing its basketball games outside a member venue and the PCYAA Board is hopeful that a lot of the league fans will come out and support their schools on opening day at the Fil Oil Arena,” said Melvin Lim of host Jubilee Christian Academy.

Other competitions in the 2017-2018 PCYAA sports calendar are table tennis (boys and girls), volleyball (girls’ high school), chess and badminton, which is making its debut this season. — Rey Joble