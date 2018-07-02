PDEA-11 probes illegal drugs in Davao prison

THE PHILIPPINE Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao (PDEA-11) is investigating the continued entry of illegal drugs into the Davao Prison and Penal Farm after six detainees tested positive for shabu (crystal meth). PDEA-11 Regional Director Antonio E. Rivera reported last week that the inmates from the medium security camp were found positive in a random testing conducted last month. He said investigators are looking at how the illegal substance was brought to the prison facility despite the tighter security checks put in place by law enforcers. “That is a big question,” Mr. Rivera said. — Carmelito Q. Francisco