PDEA to file drug charges vs over 200 barangay officials, councilors

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is set to file charges against the 207 barangay captains and councilors involved in illegal drugs.

“PDEA will be filing cases against the personalities in the list. While we have at hand pieces of evidence against them, PDEA is continuously conducting case build up for the case to be airtight,” PDEA Director General Aaron N. Aquino said in a press briefing on Monday.

The list, which PDEA said was validated by four government agencies, consisted of 207 names, 90 were of village chiefs while 117 are of councilors. A total of 70 names (25 barangay captains and 45 councilors) came from the Bicol Region, followed by the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) with 34 names, and Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) with 13 names.

Mr. Aquino said he is awaiting the orders of President Rodrigo R. Duterte to release the names of the 93 other higher ranking officials. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz