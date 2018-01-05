PDIC urges depositors of rural bank to file claims for deposit insurance by Jan. 8

THE PHILIPPINE Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) in a statement said it urges depositors of the closed Rural Bank of Villaviciosa, Inc. to file their deposit insurance claims on or before the last day of filing claims for insured deposits on Jan. 8, either through mail addressed to the PDIC Public Assistance Department, 6th Floor, SSS Bldg., 6782 Ayala Ave. corner V.A. Rufino St., Makati City, or personally during business hours at the PDIC Public Assistance Center, 3rd Floor of the same address. The PDIC Charter provides that depositors have until two years from bank closure to file their deposit insurance claims. Rural Bank of Villaviciosa was ordered closed by the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Jan. 7, 2016 According to PDIC, deposit insurance claims for 15 deposit accounts with aggregate insured deposits amounting to P173,544.16 have yet to be filed by depositors. The procedures and requirements for the filing of deposit insurance claims are posted in the PDIC Web site, www.pdic.gov.ph, where a duly accomplished Claim Form can also be downloaded. For more information,depositors and depositor-borrowers may contact the Public Assistance Department at telephone numbers (02) 841-4630 to 31, or e-mail at pad@pdic.gov.ph. Those outside Metro Manila may call the PDIC toll free at 1-800-1-888-PDIC or 1-800-1-888-7342. Inquiries may also be sent as private message at Facebook through www.facebook.com/OfficialPDIC.