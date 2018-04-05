PDRF unveils emergency operations center in Clark

CLARK, PAMPANGA — Some of the country’s largest companies have teamed up to establish the country’s first private sector-run national emergency operations center (EOC), which is set to complement the efforts of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) on Wednesday opened the first EOC, a self-sufficient operations hub that will oversee the disaster preparedness, and relief and response efforts during major disasters.

“When it comes to the vital lifeline services like water, power, telecommunications, roads, these are all privatized. And that’s really the strength of the companies that are here today. That’s why we work with the government…they lead the way, but we provide support,” PDRF President Rene S. Meily said in a press briefing here on Wednesday.

The EOC features a command center which obtains data from both local and international sources that enables it to monitor earthquakes, tropical cyclones, volcanic eruptions, and pandemics. The facility can also obtain data on how to protect infrastructure from hazards.

“PDRF’s formation is premised on the conviction that disaster management is not solely up to the government,” PDRF Co-Chairman and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

Ayala Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala meanwhile noted the PDRF will serve as a one-stop shop for the government to coordinate with the private sector in case disaster hits.

“The focal start in moments of disaster of course is to help, but it’s always as if we’re starting all over again in these initiatives. I think at the very least by having ourselves organized a first step to prevent unnecessary duplications and efforts from taking place,” said Mr. Zobel de Ayala, who also sits as the co-chairman of the PDRF.

Other PDRF members include SM Investments Corp., San Miguel Corp., DMCI Holdings, Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., and Nestlé Philippines, among others.

PDRF Chief Resilience Officer Guillermo M. Luz explained the EOC will be manned by 12 people at all times, which is the minimum requirement for a resilience command system. In the case of a storm, the facility will rely on PAGASA and international weather bureaus for reports.

“Once something enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility, an internal alert will go out to the staff so we know that something is coming. And we are able to issue advisories by text or by e-mail, and what is the possible track… so companies know well in advance what can hit them,” Mr. Luz said.

PDRF cited Clark’s proximity to the Clark International Airport and Subic Bay port — designated as among the recovery sites in the government’s national contingency plan — as the reason for building the operations hub there.

Prior to Clark, PDRF has already been operating a smaller operations center at Shell House in Makati City. The group said it is also eyeing the establishment of another EOC in the Visayas region to increase its scale and capabilities. — Arra B. Francia