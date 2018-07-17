Pentagon seeks a more lethal army in shifting $4.7 billion

The Pentagon is asking Congress to shift $4.7 billion in previously approved spending for this year, with some of the funds going to provide more lethal gear for the Army, including night-vision goggles and long-range cannons.

In a reprogramming request submitted to Congress, the Pentagon’s comptroller also asks for funds for developing and fielding the U.S.’s first hypersonic offensive weapons and for projects in South Korea, including $81 million for the training of U.S. units rotating there and the transportation of equipment.

The annual “omnibus reprogramming request,” intended to transfer funds from projects considered a lower priority, must be approved by all four congressional defense panels to take effect.

One of the biggest requests is for $70 million as a first payment toward a $1.7 billion project to set up a Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, which would support both combat operations and business management functions for all of the military services.

Among the items for which funds would be shifted: