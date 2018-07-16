PEZA registered investments plunge on TRAIN 2 uncertainty

THE PHILIPPINE Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said investment pledges in the first half fell over 55% due to uncertainty created by package 2 of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

In a news conference on Monday in Taguig City, the investment promotion agency said the value of registered investment projects in the six months to June totaled P53.067 billion, down 55.86% from a year earlier.

Projects during the period totalled 258, down 14% from the comparable period last year. Projects accepted for investment incentives declined across all industries.

Investment in ecozone development, which made up the bulk of the projects, declined 65.15% year on year to P26.295 billion.

Manufacturing, the second biggest area of investment, fell 9.29% to P19.552 billion. Information technology fell 13.66% to P6.984 billion, from the P8.089 billion last year.

Other industries accounted for a total of P234.5 million, well below the P15.124 billion registered a year earlier.

PEZA Director-General Charito B. Plaza attributed the weaker performance to “uncertainties” hanging over the final form of the second package of TRAIN, which seeks in part to rationalize investment incentives.

“Although the objective of TRAIN 2 is meaningful, it is subject to various interpretations especially when it touches on incentives,” she said. Investors are also worried because in their interpretation of TRAIN 2, PEZA and other investment promotion agencies will be effectively sidelined in setting policy on incentives.

Some PEZA-registered locators have expressed their intention to shut down operations should TRAIN 2 alter the incentive system currently enjoyed 4,202 entities.

“They were already given authority by their principal offices to start considering looking at possible countries to transfer to,” Ms. Plaza said.

She declined to name the companies that have threatened to exit. However, Elmer H. San Pascual, manager of PEZA’s Promotions and Public Relations Group, noted that most of the companies considering pulling out are in the manufacturing and information technology (IT) industries, alongside a number of electronics exporting firms.

Mr. Pascual added that expansion plans of existing locators are not as aggressive as they used to be due to TRAIN 2.

“We were hoping that somehow, we will be able to rebound this year particularly for electronics and IT. We were anticipating a positive growth rate, But now its still negative 55,” Mr. San Pascual said.

PEZA is pinning its hopes for the rest of the year on the $3.5-billion integrated steel mill facility being considered by China’s Panhua Group.

“That’s how we intend to recover and the steel mill will attract more investment in the manufacturing industries,” Ms. Plaza said, adding that Panhua’s entry is expected soon.

Panhua is expected to produce 10 types of steel products in sufficient volume to service domestic demand of about 70 million tons a year. The steel import rate is about 90%.

Since 2006, Panhua has been shipping steel coil to at least 50 countries including the US, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, France, Poland, and Greece, among others. — Janina C. Lim