PFA targets to double Filipino brands overseas in next two years

The Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) looks to double the number of Filipino brands overseas in the next two years, initially focusing on countries with a large Filipino population.

“Our goal in PFA, I think we have about 30 or 40 brands abroad, we want to double that in the next two years…we will be doubling the Filipino brands going abroad,” PFA Director and Chairman for the Asean Integration Committee Sam Christopher Lim told reporters on the sidelines of the Franchise Asia Philippines 2018 International Conference in Pasay City on Wednesday, July 18.

Mr. Lim noted that delegates from around 40 countries are participating in the Franchise Asia 2018 conference that will run until July 22 at the SMX Convention Center in the Mall of Asia Complex. Most of the delegates come from Singapore, Malaysia, and other Asean countries, with a number coming from Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.– Arra B. Francia