PFF reveals busy coming months for Azkals

WITH top international competitions in its cards in the coming months, the Philippine national men’s football team will be busy in preparation as it tries to put up a good showing, this according to the country’s football federation president.

Set to play in the AFF Suzuki Cup in November and December and in the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in January next year, the Philippine Azkals, now handled by new coach Terry Butcher, will be shuttling here and there in the lead-up to these tournaments to develop their game and camaraderie.

In a statement, Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President Mariano Araneta said the Azkals will travel to Bahrain during the September FIFA window to play a Bahraini club side, likely on Sept. 7, before tangling with the Bahrain national team on Sept. 11.

There will also be a FIFA window in October, and Mr. Araneta said the Filipinos can enjoy at least one friendly at home. Araneta hopes that the Rizal Memorial Stadium will still be available before it gets spruced up in preparation for the country’s hosting of the 2019 SEA Games.

“Our fans will get to watch our new team,” Mr. Araneta said, referring to the now Butcher-led squad.

British Butcher took the Azkals reins from American Thomas Dooley, who handled the team from 2014 to 2018.

The Azkals begin their Suzuki Cup campaign in November that will see them compete in a five-team round-robin group with a new home-and-away format.

The Philippines will host Singapore at Panaad Stadium in Bacolod on Nov. 13 before playing either Brunei or Timor Leste away four days later. The two ASEAN minnows will square off in a two-legged qualifying series in September to determine who makes the group stage.

On Nov. 21 the Azkals entertain Thailand at Panaad before closing their group stage against Indonesia on Nov. 25.

The semifinals will run from Dec. 1 to 6, with the two-legged finals being held on Dec. 11 and 15.

After a quick Christmas break the team flies to the Middle East on Dec. 26, where final preparations for the Asian Cup will commence.

Mr. Araneta said that there are plans to play in Qatar against either a club team or their national side, and then perhaps a game in Kuwait before the team goes to the United Arab Emirates for the Asian Cup.

The group schedule is as follows: Jan. 7 against Korea Republic in Dubai, Jan. 11 versus China in Abu Dhabi, then Jan. 16 against Kyrgyzstan in Dubai.

The top two will advance to the knockout round, but the Philippines can also sneak through as one of the better third-placers.

The Philippines booked a spot in the Asian Cup after a 2-1 victory over Tajikistan in its final Asian Cup Qualifiers group match on March 27.

In the prestigious tournament, the Philippines will join 23 other nations which proved their worth to be part of the quadrennial football meet. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo