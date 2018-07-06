PHL gov’t receives $2.43m South Korean grant to develop smart greenhouses

The Department of Agriculture has received from the South Korean government a $2.43 million grant to be used in beefing up smart greenhouse projects in the country.

The Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. PInol said the agency signed a memorandum of agreement with the Korea Agency for Education, Promotion and Information Service in Food, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (EPIS).

“The Smart Greenhouse Project is aimed at ‘Enhancing Productivity and Producing High Quality Tomato Through Smart Greenhouse in the Philippines’ and implemented with the assistance of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA),” Mr. Pinol said in his Facebook post on Friday. — Janina C. Lim