Philab acquires local pharmaceutical firm for P390.6 million

Philab Holdings Corp. is acquiring a 67% stake in local pharmaceutical firm Sydenham Laboratories, Inc. (SLI) for P390.6 million.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday, March 20, Philab said its board of directors has approved the purchase of 625,000 secondary common shares in SLI, or 33.33% of its resulting outstanding capital stock at P46.62 each. Philab will then subscribe to 625,000 primary common shares from the unissued capital stock of SLI, or 33.33% of the latter’s outstanding capital stock, at P46.62 each.

The total consideration for the SLI shares is at P390.6 million. — Arra B. Francia