Philippine Azkals shoot for AFC Asian Cup spot

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

THE fate of the Philippine national men’s football team in the AFC Asian Cup will be known today as it takes on Tajikistan in an all-important final group play match.

Set for 7:30 p.m. at Rizal Memorial Football Stadium, the Azkals and the visiting Tajikistan side slug it out in a virtual eliminator for the right to advance to the next round of the prestigious tournament set to take place next year in the United Arab Emirates.

A win or a draw for the Philippines books it a place in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

The Azkals currently lead Group F of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers with a record of two victories and three draws for nine points, two points clear of Yemen (1-4-0) and Tajikistan (2-1-2) which each has seven points.

Nepal (0-2-3), the other Group F team, is already eliminated in the race with only two points to show for.

As per tournament format, the top two teams in each of the six groups in the third round of qualification advance to the Asian Cup, joining 12 other teams which have already qualified previously.

BIG GAME

“This is a big game for us but we know it’s not going to be an easy one. A draw will make it for us but we will obviously go for the win,” said Azkals coach Thomas Dooley during the prematch press conference yesterday at the Century Park Hotel.

“I expect them (Tajikistan) to bring their best players but we are not minding that too much and instead focusing on what we need to do,” he added.

Mr. Dooley went on to say that the team is ready and determined to take the victory.

“I think the team is ready both physically and mentally. The team is in a better condition heading into the match against Tajikistan than in any of our recent big matches,” he said.

The Azkals enter the game off a goalless draw in their last match against Nepal in November in Kathmandu.

The result set up the team needing to have a favorable outcome in its home game today.

If the Azkals manage to break through, it will mark the first time they will play in the AFC Asian Cup.