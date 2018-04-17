Philippine consumers shifting to higher-volume FMCG purchases — Kantar Worldpanel

FILIPINO consumers purchased more Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs) in bulk in 2017 across many product categories, consumer research firm Kantar Worldpanel said, citing the results of a study.

Kantar Worldpanel Philippines said the volume of goods purchased per shopping trip rose an average of 6.3% in 2017, with increases noted in volumes of food, beverages, and non-food items.

Three thousand households in rural and urban areas participated in the study

“There could be two factors why Filipinos are buying greater volumes of FMCG goods: consumers are realizing the value-for-money proposition that bigger packs bring and at the same time, it demonstrates the need for convenience or to minimize the need for shopping trips,” Kantar Worldpanel New Business Development Director Lourdes Deocareza said in a statement.

In the beverage category, study participants bought 700 milliliters (ml) more on average per shopping trip in 2017, with volumes of instant coffee rising 14% year-on-year, those of powdered tea rising 18% in powdered tea, and those of powdered chocolate up 12%. Volume of milk purchases also rose 84 ml on average per shopping trip.

Beverage volumes purchased grew an average of 7% per shopping trip, Kantar said.

In the food category volumes rose per purchase of instant noodles and cooking oil. Kantar Worldpanel also saw bigger purchases for emerging categories such as cereals and oatmeal products.

Consumers also purchased larger volumes of cleaning and personal care products, with volumes of dishwashing products up 10% on average, while that of multipurpose cleaners rose 15%.

In the personal care category, rubbing alcohol and hair conditioner volumes rose 11% and 5%, respectively.

Kantar Worldpanel said the upsizing trend was observed in various segments including those from class DE homes and from urban areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

“The categories that are considered basic or staples and those that will likely be used by most members of the home are the ones that tend to be bought in larger pack sizes,” Ms. Deocareza said. — Arra B. Francia