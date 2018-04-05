Philippine Malditas begin historic Asian Cup quest

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

THE Philippine national women’s football team begins its historic quest in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup today in Amman, Jordan, looking to create further ground for local women’s football in international competitions.

Qualified for the prestigious tournament after finishing runner-up in the qualifiers held last year, the Philippine Malditas now channel their focus on the eight-team field Asian Cup which starts today until April 22.

At stake as well in the tournament are five spots for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

In the Asian Cup, the Malditas are grouped with host Jordan, China and Thailand in Group A.

Group B, meanwhile, is made up of Japan, Australia, South Korea and Vietnam.

The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout round and book a place in the World Cup.

Third-place teams from each group get to play for the fifth and final World Cup berth.

For the task at hand, the Philippine Football Federation listed down the names of the players that will banner the country’s cause in the Asian Cup.

The players are Inna Kristianne Palacios, Claire Elisabeth Lim, Alesa Dolino, Krystal Victoria De Ramos, Hali Moriah Long, Morgan Emmalise Brown, Kathleen Camille Rodriguez, Maria Luisa Park, Jesse Anne Shugg, Caitlyn Rose Kreutz, Kristen Ryley Bugay, Kearra Theryse Bastes-Jones, Leah Janessa Larot, Sara Isobel Castañeda, Alexa Nicole Diaz, Stacey Janet Margery Cavill, Calah Lilinoeokalani Simarago, Tahnai Lauren Annis, Patrice Mae Impelido, Quinley Mirielle Quezada, Jessica Anne Miclat, Chalise Baysa and Sarina Isabel Bolden.

Coaching the team is Rabah Benlarbi and to be assisted by coaches Joey Hoffman and Joyce Landagan.

ONE FLAG AND ONE COUNTRY

Considering how “groundbreaking” the opportunity to make hay presented to it is, the Philippine team must make the most out of it and never forget that it is “playing for one flag and one country,” this according to former women’s national team coach Ernest Nierras.

“The key for the Malditas to succeed is that they need to realize that they are playing for one flag and one country. Regardless of the differences of their playing and cultural backgrounds, what brings them together is their commitment to represent our country. The personal sacrifices the players made, just to be part of this team will be worth it if they do their best. Every minute they play in the AFC Cup is historical,” said Mr. Nierras in a correspondence over Facebook with BusinessWorld.

“What they do and how they perform will set the standard for women’s football in the Philippines,” he added.

Mr. Nierras, who is currently the coach of Stallion Laguna FC in the Philippines Football League, underscored that it must be a collective effort for the Malditas in the Asian Cup and even beyond it.

“This will not be about one player or any single person. I believe that is what we should get out of this going forward. I am hoping that this will open the floodgates for more history-making events in Philippine Football,” the coach said.

Zeroing in on the competition, Mr. Nierras recognizes that the work is cut out for the Malditas but believes nonetheless that the team has a fighting chance.

“We are part of the top eight countries who will be vying for five spots for the FIFA WWC. It won’t be easy. All the teams in our group are strong, but we have a fighting chance,” he said.

“Realistically we need six points or two wins to automatically get one of the top five slots. Personally trying to win against Jordan and Thailand for automatic qualification is more realistic than trying to fight for the fifth spot versus Australia, Japan, Vietnam or Korea. I believe that three of the five teams will come from that group. The girls have to give it their all and aim for the top two spots in our group,” Mr. Nierras said.

The Malditas will play their first game today against Jordan.