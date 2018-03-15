Philippine Rise authority to have approval powers over exploration

SENATOR Sherwin T. Gatchalian wants the proposed Philippine Rise Development Authority (PRDA) to have the power to approve any activity involving marine science research, exploration and exploitation on the continental shelf on the Pacific side of Luzon.

“It is important that the Development Authority knows what is happening there because we need to maintain the environment and biodiversity in that area,” said the senator, who chairs the Senate committee on economic affairs, after Thursday’s Senate hearing on the proposed measure.

Added to the substitute bill consolidating the proposals of Senators Juan Edgardo M. Angara and Antonio F. Trillanes IV was for the PRDA to issue “the necessary clearance for all approved proposals, plans, programs projects or activities” in the Philippine Rise.

The proposed measure also requires prior clearance from the PRDA before obtaining other permits and licenses from other government agencies. Disapproved cases may be appealed to the Office of the President.

Aside from the PRDA’s powers, a trust fund was proposed to manage exploration revenue, to be managed by a “PHL Rise Trust Fund Investment Committee.”

The proposed PRDA will have the President chairing the board, an administrator serving as vice chair, representatives from the business sector, academe and non-governmental organizations as well as officials from the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Energy (DoE) and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), among others.

Several officials expressed concerns over the additional provisions, saying that coordinating mechanisms currently exist regarding the approval of activities in Philippine Rise.

Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Marine Geological Survey Division Officer-in-charge Yolanda M. Aguilar said the PRDA’s power to issue clearances might be “repetitive” in connection with the MGB’s approval process for mineral resources exploration.

“Based from the Mining Act of 1995 it is the MGB or the Mines and Geosciences Bureau who has the mandate to grant or approve proposals for the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources,” she said.

“In view of the intent to government to rightsize the bureaucracy, we respectfully recommend that the crafting the PRDA would take into consideration the need to look at the overlaps because we don’t want to create another layer in the bureaucracy that we will be funding and its functions would be the same as other agencies,” National Coast Watch Council (NCWC) Maritime Development Director Christopher Madrigal said for his part.

He added that the NCWC has come up with a plan to seamlessly integrate all the marine science research programs into one continuous activity throughout the year.

Mr. Gatchalian said he will seek to avoid conflicts in the process of approving applications to conduct research and other projects in Philippines.

“What we want is a harmonious relationship among all the coordinating bodies,” he told reporters.

The senator hopes the proposed measure will be passed into law within the year as the committee intends to revise the bill integrating the various position papers in the next 30 days.

“I hope we can pass it this year. There is a P120-million allocation by Congress so there really is an intention to promote the Philippine Rise and to develop the Philippine Rise. I think with that intention I can see support for this bill,” he said. — Camille A. Aguinaldo