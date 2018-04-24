Philippines hosts 2018 Asia Golf Tourism Convention

THE Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC) takes place in a different golf destination each year with the 7th annual AGTC being staged in the Philippines, with the main Convention taking place at Resorts World from April 22-25.

Previous AGTC host destinations have been: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (2012), Pattaya, Thailand (2013), Mission Hills Haikou, Hainan Island, China (2014), Jakarta, Indonesia (2015), Chiang Mai, Thailand (2016), Danang, Vietnam (2017).

AGTC is established as the most important golf tourism event in the Asia Pacific region.

AGTC brings together international golf tour operators from around the world, all selling golf vacations to Asia, to meet with golf tourism suppliers (golf resorts, hotels, golf courses, inbound tour operators and tourist boards) from Asia, the Pacific, Indian Ocean and Gulf States.

AGTC is also designed to showcase the host destination to the participating golf tour operators, in order to generate sustainable growth in golf travel to the host destination of this high revenue, low impact tourism sector.

Established in 1997, IAGTO (International Association of Golf Tour Operators) is the global trade organization of the golf tourism industry, and has over 2653 member companies in 98 countries including 685 golf tour operator members in 64 countries, which control more than 87% of golf vacation packages sold worldwide and which collectively have annual sales of more than $2.5 billion.

AGTC 2018 has attracted over 560 participants including 200+ golf tour operators from 33 countries. A record number of golf tour operators (over 160) participated in golf familiarization tours before and after the Convention, experiencing first-hand what the Philippines has to offer the international golf traveler.