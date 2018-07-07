Philippines’ power generation sources (by plant type)

By Christine Joyce S. Castañeda, Senior Researcher

The Philippines is highly dependent on coal as source for electricity generation. Coal power plants generated 46.8 million MWh in 2017, making up half of the country’s power generation mix. Renewable energy and natural gas power plants followed with respective shares of 24.6% and 21.8% to the country’s gross power generation. Oil-based power plants contributed the least, at 4%.

