Philippines’ privacy body to probe Facebook for data breach

The Philippine government on Friday said it will open an investigation into Facebook’s involvement in the Cambridge Analytica data breach that gathered information about some 87 million users, that, in turn, was used in the 2016 US Presidential election that was won by President Donald J. Trump.

In a letter addressed to Facebook CEO Mark E. Zuckerberg, the Philippines’ National Privacy Commission said that “[t]he identification of 1.18 million Filipinos who may have been affected by the Cambridge Analytica incident is alarming and may be a symptom of a deeper problem that could pose risks to Filipino Facebooks users.”

“We are directing you to furnish this Commission with information relevant to the processing of Facebook data of affected Filipinos, and how personal data is generally shared with third parties using your platform,” the letter said.

Mr. Zuckerberg on Tuesday and Wednesday testified to both houses of the United States (US) Congress to, among others, explain the company’s data collection practices and apologize for its failure to protect user data.

“It’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm… that goes for fake news, foreign intergerence in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy,” Mr. Zuckerberg said in his testimony.

The Philippines’ political landscape was allegedly affected by the data scandal as well when it was discovered that President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s 2016 election campaign team met with Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix back in March 2015, more than a year before the elections. Both have denied the allegations.

The NPC’s letter ended with: “..It is important to examine the accuracy, fairness, and transparency of your current declarations on how personal data is being handled at Facebook.” — Dane Angelo Enerio