Philippines should seek alliances to prepare for ‘fourth industrial revolution’ — expert

The Philippines must not focus on the issue in the West Philippine Sea but should also look into “multiple channels of political, social, economic, and technological relations” in preparation for the so-called fourth industrial revolution, a foreign relations expert said on Thursday.

In a forum on Asia-Pacific geopolitical situation in Makati City, Alan T. Ortiz, president of the Philippine Council for Foreign Relations (PCFR), said the fourth industrial revolution — defined as the “emerging technology breakthroughs in a number of fields” such as robotics, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, quantum computing, biotechnology, and the likes — is oncoming and the Philippines should make a choice if it wants to join or not.

“That is the strategic question for the Philippines. I’m implying that we must not be overwhelmed by the West Philippine Sea, which is something we cannot really influence in all its totality. Let us not be too obsessed with other issues. Let us focus on what is important,” he said.

Mr. Ortiz said the Philippines should establish strong alliances with key states in the Indo-Pacific which are seen to lead the fourth industrial revolution in the region.

“The West Philippine Sea is important — we establish our dignity as a nation state — but there are other important things that we can attend to. And not singularly with China but also with Japan, Korea, India and Taiwan,” Mr. Ortiz said.

However, he stressed that the Philippines “must absolutely not compromise on the co-ownership of island groups certified by international law” in the West Philippine Sea.

“If we aspire to move out of the call center business, which is declining, and into a higher order, digital, which is fintech (financial technology), which is the fourth industrial revolution, that’s where we should go,” Mr. Ortiz added.

Mr. Ortiz said the Philippines should improve its competitiveness with the other Southeast Asian nations. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz