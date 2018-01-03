Phinma to withdraw case against PSALM

PHINMA ENERGY Corp. is withdrawing a case it filed against state-led Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) in September last year involving an administration agreement over a 40-megawatt (MW) geothermal plant in Leyte.

The listed company told the stock exchange on Tuesday it will withdraw the civil case it filed against PSALM, seeking damages and annulment of the agreement with prayer for a writ of preliminary injunction/writ of preliminary mandatory injunction and temporary restraining order (TRO).

Phinma Energy on Dec. 29 said it had agreed with PSALM to mutually terminate the administration agreement for the 40-MW “strip of energy” of the Unified Leyte Geothermal Power Plant.

“The termination allows the Company to improve its supply costs while maintaining a diversified portfolio. The Company has settled all its obligations with PSALM,” it said.

“[Phinma Energy] will withdraw the case it filed earlier and no further claims will be pursued,” it added.

The case was filed on Sept. 13, 2017 at the Regional Trial Court of Makati City, with PSALM and Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr., the agency’s former president and chief executive officer, as defendants.

In the civil case, Phinma Energy sought to restrain PSALM from terminating the administration agreement for the selection and appointment of independent power producer administrator for the geothermal plant in Tongonan, Leyte on grounds of administrator’s default.

Phinma Energy, then named Trans-Asia Oil and Energy Development Corp., was declared on Nov. 7, 2013 as one of the winning bidders with the right to administer the strips of energy from the plant.

On Nov. 8, 2013, typhoon Yolanda severely hit Region 8, resulting in extensive damage to the plant. It was only after a one-year delay that PSALM awarded the strips to the bidders.

In several letters to PSALM, Phinma Energy said it had formally sought the renegotiation of the agreement and proposed several measures for relief.

On several occasions, representatives from both parties met to discuss the matter. Phinma Energy, in one of the letters, told PSALM about the difficulties suffered by the administrators under the agreement.

Through its counsel, Phinma Energy wrote PSALM about exercising its right to withdraw from the agreement, prompting discussions on the termination.

However, the company received a notice from PSALM of the administrator default. The government agency then resolved to terminate the agreement and forfeit the performance bond. The move prompted Phinma Energy to file the civil case.

PSALM is created under Republic Act No. 9136, the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) of 2001, the law that restructured the Philippine power sector. It took over the ownership of all existing government-owned power generation assets. Its principal purpose is to manage the orderly sale and privatization of these assets. — Victor V. Saulon